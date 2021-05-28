Vaccination times to be added daily rather than weekly

Going forward, coronavirus vaccination time slots will be added on an ongoing basis rather than once a week. The majority of slots will be added in Tallinn and Harju County, which is the region with the highest population.

Marek Seer, head of the vaccination working group, told ERR that tens of thousands of appointments were added last Saturday morning but the rush had slowed by 1 p.m. The working group has now decided to continuously add times.

"When opening new times, we take into account the needs of the people of Harju County and Tallinn the most. We are opening more new times in this area. More times have been added there both on Thursday and Friday," said Seer.

The next delivery of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is expected to arrive on Monday but the vaccine has already been allocated so vaccination slots are being made in advance for the second and third weeks of June.

So far, 34 percent of Estonians have been vaccinated. Currently, there are free times in the Patient Portal, mostly in Ida-Viru County.

Next week, 120,990 doses of vaccine will arrive in Estonia. There will be 54,990 doses of Pfizer, 8,400 Moderna and 57,600 of AstraZeneca.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!