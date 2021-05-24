Over 40 percent of Estonian population has received one vaccine dose

Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
As of Sunday morning, 40.3 percent of the Estonian population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the Ministry of Social Affairs said.

So far, 434,398 people have received their first dose and 225,352 people have been given two doses.

60 percent of people over 80 have been vaccinated and 69 percent of people in the 70-79 age group.

In 11 counties, more than 70 percent of all people over the age of 70 have been vaccinated. In Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne, Saaremaa and Viljandi counties this rises to more than 75 percent. Rapla and Hiiu counties figure is over 80 percent.

Looking at the 60-69 age group, 58 percent of people have received one dose and 49 percent of people aged 50-59.

A total of 637,084 vaccinations have been administered in Estonia. 

This week, 43,290 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, 8,400 doses of Moderna and 4,800 doses of Janssen vaccine are expected to arrive in Estonia. Anyone over the age of 16 can now book a vaccination time on the Patient Portal.

Editor: Helen Wright

