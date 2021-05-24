82 vaccine side effects reported after vaccination last week

Last week (May 17-23), 61,528 vaccines were administered and 82 side effects were reported after vaccination. The majority were mild, the Agency of Medicines said on Monday.

Of the 82 reported side effects, 49 were related to Pfizer, 13 to Janssen, 12 to Moderna and 8 to AstraZeneca.

Since vaccination started in December, 3,754 adverse reaction reports have been made to the Agency of Medicines, 0.59 percent of the total number of vaccine doses administered.

The agency said it should be kept in mind that the symptoms reported may not be related to the vaccine but it publishes the information for transparency.

"This means that the information should not be interpreted as meaning that all these complaints are due to the vaccine. Only a detailed and scientific evaluation of all available data will allow conclusions to be drawn on the benefits and potential risks of the vaccine," the agency said.

Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine is the most used vaccine in Estonia with a total 402,956 doses administered since December 27.

176,591 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaxzevria vaccine have been administered, 55,420 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 5,846 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

In total, 640,813 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Estonia.

Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty) - 49 reports

There were 10 reports of vaccine ineffectiveness after 10 people went through a mild coronavirus stint after being inoculated.

In one report, a vaccinated person developed an allergic reaction in their throat 15 minutes after their first injection, the patient required treatment locally.

A 62-year old man went through decreased vision and retinal vessel closure in one eye 11 days after their initial vaccination. The patient required treatment, but has comorbidities that could have caused the issue.

A 32-year old man had an epileptic seizure seven days after their second injection. The patient has a history with epilepsy, but had not taken medication for the last 5 years. Epilepsy treatment was now resumed.

A 79-year old man developed an ischemic stroke 13 days after their initial injection. The person required hospitalization and is now recovering. The patient has comorbidities that significantly increase the risk of stroke.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms which are known to be side effects of the vaccine. In nine cases, sick leave was started.

Janssen - 13 reports

In one report, an 81-year old man went through cramping on the fourth day post-inoculation and developed an ishemic stroke, requiring hospitalization. The patient has previously had strokes and other comorbidities that are risk factors for strokes ((diabetes, heart failure, hypertension). The agency states that any association with the vaccine is unlikely.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms which are known to be side effects of the vaccine. One person requested sick leave.

Moderna - 12 reports

In one report, inflammation of the optic nerve was claimed 15 days after the initial vaccine dose. The patient has multiple sclerosis and a history of ocular inflammation. The agency said that association with the vaccine is unlikely.

In another report, a vaccinated person had thrombocytopenia and gastrointestinal bleeding six days after receiving their first injection, requiring hospitalization. The patient has a history with thrombocytopenia.

The remaining reports made about the Moderna vaccines had to do with mild symptoms, which are known to be side effects. In two cases, sick leave was started.

AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) - eight reports

The reports were of mild symptoms which are known to be side effects of the vaccine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!