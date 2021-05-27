Vaccinated people can attend large scale events from mid-June

Vaccinated people, or those that have recovered from coronavirus, will be allowed to attend large-scale events from June, the government has agreed.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at the government's press conference on Thursday that the infection rate in Estonia has now dropped to the level of October 2020. Since infection rates are declining in a stable manner, it will be possible to ease restrictions further. 

Kallas said the government is planning to ease restrictions again from June 14. Plans are for permitted opening hours to be extended until midnight and the maximum permitted the number of participants in events to be increased.  

She said events with higher numbers of participants can be held from June 14 if they are attended by vaccinated people or people who have recovered from COVID-19. It is planned to introduce a COVID-19 certificate. 

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) added that numbers at indoor events could be capped at 2,000 and in outdoor events at 6,000, provided that the participants have a digital certificate, which could potentially be introduced from mid-June.

At the same time, Kiik emphasized that it's important to avoid discrimination when the digital certificate is introduced.

Kallas and Kiik have both said in the past that the digital passport must not restrict people's rights or give vaccinated people additional rights.

The vaccine passport can be download from the Patient Portal.

Editor: Helen Wright

