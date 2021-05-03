Over 12,000 people have downloaded a COVID-19 vaccination certificate

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
GuardTime's QR code vaccination certificates. Source: GaurdTime.
News

12,062 people have generated their own COVID-19 vaccination QR code certificate since Friday.

"There has been a great deal of interest in the new technical solution that provides reliable confirmation of one's vaccination from the national database," Tõnis Jaagus, head of the health division at the Estonian Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK), said.

He added that each new technical solution also comes with details and developments to be honed.

"For example, we have been working to improve the quality of data in cooperation with the authorities that provide vaccination information, because in some cases we have received feedback that people are unable to generate a certificate. In this case, it is usually a situation where the vaccinator, that is the healthcare provider, has made an accidental mistake in the documentation, this information has not reached the health information system and thus the entire service chain has been affected," Jaagus said.

He added that healthcare providers also have the opportunity and obligation to correct documents afterwards. "In recent days, we have jointly found out what these individual errors are and how to improve data quality by correcting them," Jaagus said.

"Estonia has been one of the first countries in the world to create such a solution and we also have an excellent database in the form of the health information system with which to create certificates. By the time the state borders open more, we already have an improved solution that confirms the proof of vaccination," Jaagus said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:08

New EDF contingent begins service in Mali anti-insurgency operation

16:54

Over 12,000 people have downloaded a COVID-19 vaccination certificate

16:42

Robert Rooba signs one-year contract with KHL team Severstal

16:21

Tartu seeking visitors' ideas for 'Car-Free Avenue' 2021

15:41

Narva, Ivangorod cross border concert marks International Jazz Day

15:25

Committee sends four buildings to Riigikogu for cultural endowment

14:55

President invited on Bellingshausen Arctic trip

14:26

Center Party expects foreign affairs, interior ministers to join party

14:05

Scientific council chief: No major events in summer

13:44

Synlab offering paid covid testing using mouth rinsing liquid samples

13:09

Experts: Real estate market is heating up, no price drop expected

12:42

Aeroflot suspends Tallinn-Moscow flights

12:16

Scientific council draws up three infection risk scenarios

11:48

National handball team out of Euro qualifiers after big loss to Germany

11:20

500 more deaths recorded in 2020 than 2019

10:52

Kaljulaid visiting Poland to mark May 3 Constitution anniversary

10:34

Health Board: 179 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, four deaths

10:22

Tallinn drawing up tramline project to Lasnamäe mega hospital

09:56

Unemployment fund proposes extending wage compensation scheme

09:39

Over 50s can get vaccinated against covid-19 from Monday Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: