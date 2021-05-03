Over 12,000 people have downloaded a COVID-19 vaccination certificate

"There has been a great deal of interest in the new technical solution that provides reliable confirmation of one's vaccination from the national database," Tõnis Jaagus, head of the health division at the Estonian Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK), said.

He added that each new technical solution also comes with details and developments to be honed.

"For example, we have been working to improve the quality of data in cooperation with the authorities that provide vaccination information, because in some cases we have received feedback that people are unable to generate a certificate. In this case, it is usually a situation where the vaccinator, that is the healthcare provider, has made an accidental mistake in the documentation, this information has not reached the health information system and thus the entire service chain has been affected," Jaagus said.

He added that healthcare providers also have the opportunity and obligation to correct documents afterwards. "In recent days, we have jointly found out what these individual errors are and how to improve data quality by correcting them," Jaagus said.

"Estonia has been one of the first countries in the world to create such a solution and we also have an excellent database in the form of the health information system with which to create certificates. By the time the state borders open more, we already have an improved solution that confirms the proof of vaccination," Jaagus said.

