Estonian vaccine passport to be completed by end of week

By the end of the ongoing week, Estonia's vaccination certificate will be completed, marking another step closer to a European Union Digital Green Certificate and travel freedom.

By next week at the latest, there will be a green button available in the Patient Portal, allowing people to verify their vaccination certificate. After reviewing the information and entering your e-mail address, the passport is generated.

"There is a generation process in the background. It takes a few seconds and is done. Then you have the option of downloading the certificate to your computer or mobile device," said the head of the health service of the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) Tõnis Jaagus.

The certificate states that the carrier is vaccinated against the coronavirus, the producer of the vaccine used and if the inoculation process is completed or unfinished. The most important piece of the certificate is a QR-code, which helps check all the necessary information and its validity.

From then, there will be an option to download two additional certificates. These are a negative coronavirus test result and evidence of recovery from the virus.

"The next two authorizations, we go hand in hand with the European green pass project. The project is ambitious to activate it with other countries in the beginning of June," Jaagus noted.

The option to download a vaccination certificate does not mean much else than a more optimal way to prove a person's inoculation at this point. There are few countries that allow vaccinated people entry to the country without additional restrictions and a negative coronavirus test.

"Today, the person prints it out and what it states has no security against counterfeiting. We ensure security with this new solution and better ease of use," said Ministry of Social Affairs deputy secretary general on E-services Development and Innovation Kalle Killar.

"Today, there are countries within the EU that allow freedom based on this, easing the isolation requirement, for instance," he added.

In total, there are 17 EU countries that have stated their readiness to begin with the coronavirus digital solution from May. The databases and systems off all these countries should be linked to the EU Digital Green Certificate, scheduled to be completed in June.

--

