Health Board: 459 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

459 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 5,034 tests taken - a rate of 9.1 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 256 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 205 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 62 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 33 were diagnosed in Tartu County. 28 cases were found in Pärnu County, 20 in Viljandi County and 16 in Lääne-Viru County. 13 new cases were diagnosed in Rapla County and five cases were found in Saare County. Four cases each went to Lääne and Ppõlva counties, three went to Valga County and Hiiu, Jõgeva, Järva and Võru counties each saw two new cases since Monday.

There was no information in the population registry for seven of the cases diagnosed.

Three deaths were registered since Sunday morning. The coronavirus has claimed 1,148 total lives in Estonia.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 433.72, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 313,156 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 101,625 of them having already received their second dose. 3,236 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning.

390 people receiving treatment in hospital, 57 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 390 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 42 under assisted breathing. There are 57 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,034 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 459 returning positive and 4,575 negative – a positive rate of 9.1 percent.

There have been 1,269,907 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 120,836 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

108,968 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus in Estonia with 37,478 (34.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 71,490 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

The 14-day average infection rate is 433.72 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

