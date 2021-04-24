Hospitals encouraging risk group patients to register for vaccination

West Tallinn Central Hospital on Paldiski Maantee in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Several hospitals across Estonia are inviting all people in risk groups, regardless of age, to make appointments for coronavirus vaccinations.

Viljandi, West Tallinn Central and Narva hospitals are encouraging people to get vaccinated. Viljandi and Narva hospitals will carry out vaccination days next week.

West Tallinn Central Hospital

West Tallinn Central Hospital has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all people over the age of 18 who belong to a risk group, and to everyone born in 1956 and earlier.

Vaccination is taking place with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine Comirnaty.

Information about belonging to a risk group can be found from the opening page of the Patient Portal at www.digilugu.ee under the heading "My data". A person's family doctor can also give information about belonging to a risk group.

In order to get vaccinated, it is necessary to book an appointment through the national digital registry.

The vaccination takes place on the 1st floor of the polyclinic of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the West Tallinn Central Hospital, at Paldiski mnt. 62

If you have booked a vaccination appointment, we ask that you come to the polyclinic on time. If it is not possible for you to come to get vaccinated at the agreed-upon time, we ask that you cancel your booking at the digital registry.

Viljandi Hospital

Viljandi Hospital will carry out vaccinations on April 27 for risk groups and anyone over the age of 65.  

Vaccination takes place in the 3rd floor hall of the C-block of the main hospital building between 9 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

The vaccine used is the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine Comirnaty.

In total, 198 persons will receive the vaccine. The hospital asks that you come only if you are asymptomatic, and that bring an identity document. 

It is possible to book a vaccination appointment from the phone registry as well (434 3001) but the hospital ask that people under the age of 60 make a booking from the digital registry, to be certain that they do belong to a risk group.

If a person does not know how to use the digital registry, there are volunteers who can assist. To request assistance, a person should call 600 3033, calls will be answered every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Narva Hospital

On Monday, April 26, Ida-Viru Central Hospital will vaccinate anyone in a risk group over the age of 18 and all people who are over 65, or who turn 65 this year.

The Moderna vaccine will be used and an appointment can be made through the patient portal.

More information

More information and the latest news can be read on the Ministry of Social Affairs' vaktsineeri website.  

Vaccinations for people aged between 18-49 will take place at the end of May and they will be invited to sign up on the digital registry.

Editor: Helen Wright

