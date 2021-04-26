Health Board: 163 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, two deaths

163 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,013 tests taken - a rate of 8.1 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Two deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 87 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 71 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 21 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 14 were diagnosed in Tartu County. 10 cases each were discovered in Pärnu and Järva counties and seven cases were found in Lääne-Viru. Viljandi and Valga counties saw three cases diagnosed since Sunday, two cases each were discovered in Jõgeva and Lääne counties. One case each went to Põlva and Saare counties.

There was no information in the population registry for two of the cases diagnosed.

Two deaths were registered since Sunday morning. The coronavirus has claimed 1,145 total lives in Estonia.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 447.26, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 311,731 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 99,849 of them having already received their second dose. 2,393 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

407 people receiving treatment in hospital, 62 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 407 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 41 under assisted breathing. There are 62 patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,013 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 163 returning positive and 1,850 negative – a positive rate of 8.1 percent.

There have been 1,264,876 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 120,378 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

107,906 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus in Estonia with 37,060 (34.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 70,846 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

The 14-day average infection rate is 447.26 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

