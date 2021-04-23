Government extends alcohol sales restrictions to end of May

The government has extended the current restriction on alcohol sales through to May 31, meaning sales of alcoholic beverages are barred after 10 p.m., through to 10 a.m. the next morning.

The government says the continuing spread of COVID-19 and concerns about new, more virulent strains entering or spreading in the country have prompted the move. Points of sale where alcohol for local consumption is available must continue to stick to the current regulations.

Many other coronavirus restrictions are being eased from next Monday.

Exceptions include sales beyond security checkpoints at airports and any provision in hotel and other accommodation facilities' minibars.

Stores had already long been barred from selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

The current restrictions regime, which runs to midnight Sunday, is here.

