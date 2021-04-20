One person dead and two wounded in Haapsalu stabbing

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have detained a 45-year-old man suspected of stabbing three people at an apartment in Haapsalu. One of the victims has died.

At 4.30 a.m. Tuesday, the alarm center was informed of three injured people at an apartment on Tamme street, in the western Estonian town.

Chief Operating Officer of the PPA's Western prefecture Üllar Kütt said that PPA operatives arriving at the scene found three people with knife wounds: Two men and a woman. One of the three, a 45-year-old man, had suffered fatal injuries. A 53-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were brought to a hospital, both in a serious condition.

Based on the evidence collected at the crime scene, the PPA had grounds to suspect a 45-year-old man who was still at large in Haapsalu, prompting a major search, which led to his arrest several hours later.

"Positioning the man's phone, which gave us his potential location, has been a great help in the police operation, and at 8 a.m. we caught him," Kütt said.

The details of the case are currently being investigated, but as of now, it is known that all four people knew each other and had been consuming alcohol at the apartment.

"What happened exactly and what led to such tragical consequences needs to be investigated," Kütt added.

Criminal proceedings have been started.

--

