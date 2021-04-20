Restrictions to be relaxed from April 26

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A sign saying "We are open" on a restaurant in Tallinn's Old Town in May 2020. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
News

Coronavirus restrictions on shops, eateries and schools will be partially lifted from May 3, the government said at a press conference on Tuesday. Outdoor training can take place from April 26.

From April 26:

  • Group training for up to 10 people, including an instructor, can take place outside.

From May 3:

  • Classes 1-4 and children with special needs can return to school.
  • Bar and restaurants outdoor terraces can open until 9 p.m. with up to 10 people at a table. Indoor service is still restricted but food can be sold for take-away.
  • Shops can reopen with a 25 percent occupancy limit. Masks must be worn and the 2+2 rule followed.
  • Training can take place indoors but the 2+2 rule must be followed. Group training cannot take place.
  • Museums can be open until 7 p.m. with a 25 percent occupancy limit.

The government followed the scientific advisory council's recommendations when deciding to ease the restrictions.

The infection rate - R - is now hovering between 0.8-0.85, meaning the infection rate is not rising. The number of new cases has fallen sharply over the past month.

"If we can stick to it, the numbers of infections and also the numbers of those who have been hospitalized will decrease," said Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center). "As we move towards summer, life will gradually return to normal, hopefully."

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the government will discuss sending older children back to school next week, which will include those at higher education and vocational education institutions.

Minister of Education Liina Kersna (Reform) said a week has been left between the school holidays and classes 1-4 returning to school to act as a buffer to stop new infections from spreading. She said children will be encouraged to learn and play outside as much as possible when back at school.

More than 60 percent of teachers have been vaccinated in 10 counties, but this number is lower in Harju and Ida-Viru counties, at 49 percent and 30 percent respectively. The council recommended rapid testing for unvaccinated teachers and the Ministry of Education is in favor of this idea. 

The rules currently in place can be read on ERR News' website here.

The graph below shows the number of new infections diagnosed each week in Estonia. Last week, 3,341 cases were reported, the lowest number since the start of December 2020.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Statistics: Producer Price Index rises nearly 5 percent on year to March

13:48

President's Afghanistan visit still set to go ahead

13:26

Foreign minister: Estonia willing to consider granting Navalny asylum

13:15

900 more people died in first quarter of 2021 than last year

12:59

Ministry to organize plan for transition to Estonian-language education

12:43

Restrictions to be relaxed from April 26

12:31

New COVID-19 working group chief supports younger people mass vaccination

12:02

One person dead and two wounded in Haapsalu stabbing

11:37

Five serious side effects reported after vaccination last week

11:14

Survey: Ratas most popular choice for prime minister

10:47

Health Board: 536 new cases diagnosed, four deaths

10:43

Foreign minister condemns Russia military build-up on Ukraine borders

10:14

Tartu researchers prove disposable masks can be reused

09:48

President condemns Russia military build-up on Ukraine border

09:25

Coronavirus round-up: April 12-18

08:50

Scientific council recommends easing school, outdoor activity restrictions

08:21

US law firm claiming €60,000 contract termination fee from Estonia

19.04

Cabinet to discuss fate of erstwhile Rocca al Mare president residence plan

19.04

NATO mine clear-up operation Open Spirit 2021 kicks off

19.04

NATO magazine: UK, Danish troops time in Estonia great learning curve

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: