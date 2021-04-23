Gallery: Kadriorg Art Museum opens exhibition of Flemish art

An exhibition called "From Memling to Rubens: The Golden Age of Flanders" has been opened at the Kadriorg Art Museum, offering visitors an introduction of the best Flemish art from the 15th-17th century.

The exhibition brings the best of Flemish art to Estonia, mostly focusing on works from the 17th century, which is considered the golden age of Netherlandish art. In addition to the art, there are documents and political commentaries at the exhibition, a critical part of the area's history, also speaking of art as a status of high culture in society.

The display includes portrayals of the cultural and political elite of the time, as well as of the famous court jester Elisabeth, and valuable masterpieces by outstanding artists, including Hans Memling, Catharina van Hemessen, Frans Floris, Peter Paul Rubens and Anthony van Dyck, the museum writes.

The display is part of a collection from the Phoebus Foundation and the exposition is divided into different national schools with the Netherlandish and Russian schools the largest.

The exhibition will be opened virtually at 5 p.m. on Thursday, visitors will be welcomed at 25 percent capacity, starting from May 3.

The exhibition's curator is Dr. Katharina Van Cauteren, with co-curator Greta Koppel. The display's coordinator is Niels Schalley. Read more here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!