Tartu Toy Museum showcases children's passion for collecting

The exhibition, opened on March 25, can be seen from the street side, and it focuses on children's passion for collecting, and childhood memories related to collecting. Museum workers are in this way able to share their memories with the passers.

"The staff themselves were once children and collected certain objects - bages and signs, candy papers, rocks, model cars, etc. I myself collected colorful glass pieces and the handles of broken cups," the director of the museum, Triin Vaaro, talks. "As you can see from the window exhibition, lots of little collectors have kept up their desire to collect and find joy in searching out new objects."

Next to the main exhibition, the museum-goer can get a taste of the childhood of all the employees at the Tartu Toy Museum, and compare what they have experienced and collected through their own memories. The window exhibition is a great way to combine the search for the first signs of spring outdoors, and a different experience of visiting a museum without infringing coronavirus regulations (museums' indoor spaces retain a maximum 25 percent occupancy ceiling under the current restrictions).

The window exhibition can be seen on the windows of the Theater Home in Tartu, on the corner of Lutsu and Jakobi streets.

Additional information about the museum's virtual and on-site activities can be found on the website as well as on the toy museum's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/manguasjamuuseum.

