Tartu Toy Museum prepares to be taken over by LEGOmania

A LEGO city
A LEGO city Source: Margus Kupp
This weekend, on September 8 – 9, visitors to the Tartu Toy Museum will find themselves gripped by LEGOmania, as both floors of the Theater House and the entire playroom of the museum's main building are set to be taken over by models made from the colorful plastic building blocks.

According to organizer Mangus Põllmaa, an amazing LEGO city, complete with fairground rides, running trains and sounds to match, will once again be set up in the museum's theater hall.

The main theme of this year's exhibition centers on the LEGO Castle. There will also be a separate exhibition of minifigures along with a ball run made from LEGO on the second floor of the theater house.

"We'll be showing off the best of our own creations including big LEGO cars and some LEGO Technic. We'll also be building a retro town," added Põllmaa.

Second-hand LEGO blocks and minifigures will be on sale in the Theater House lobby, with craft workshops held in the playroom of the museum's main building.

This weekend's event is the fifth of its kind, and is organized by the Tartu Toy Museum in cooperation with EstLUG, an association of LEGO enthusiasts living in Estonia.

The event takes place at the Tartu Toy Museum (Lutsu 2) on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The main building of the museum is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both days.

A special ticket is required for the LEGO event, which also includes access to the museum's permanent exhibition in the main building and the craft area.

More information about the LEGOmania event can be found (in Estonian) here.

Editor: Michael Cole

