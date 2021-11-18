Harry Potter Lego collector: Some sets are just too expensive

Robotics teacher and Harry Potter fan Liia Tammes visited ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" on Wednesday to speak about her Harry Potter themed Lego collection.

Tammes considers herself to be an average Harry Potter fan. "I like the stories, I love the books, I have read them to my children, they have read them and I am also very excited about the Legos, which are linked to Harry Potter," Tammes said.

She said her fascination for Legos began when she became a robotics teacher. "That is when I realized the world of Lego is endless," Tammes said.

All of the sets are not hers as she shares the collection with her three sons. "My oldest son and I deal with Harry Potter Legos, my middle son collects Ninjago and Avengers Legos and my youngest son has dinosaurs, knights, ships and castles," Tammes said.

She says there are about four serious collectors in Estonia. "We are missing some five sets," Tammes noted, adding that the collectors all began their collections some ten years ago, which is why they are missing collections from the early-2000s.

"The prices on some of the sets are just too high," the collector told show host Grete Lõbu.

