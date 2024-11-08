X!

New exhibition of Estonian toys opens at Tartu Toy Museum

News
Estonian toys at the Tartu Toy Museum.
Estonian toys at the Tartu Toy Museum. Source: Tartu Toy Musuem
News

A new exhibition of Estonian toys is now open at the Tartu Toy Museum. "Estonia Plays" includes a series of contemporary Estonian toys made by 25 different small-scale manufacturers.

According to Helena Grauberg, one of the exhibition's curators, toys that are mass-produced by global corporations are filling the shelves of stores all around the world. "Often, toys and games made by small Estonian manufacturers do not catch people's eyes in the store, which is why the aim of the exhibition is to introduce some of the toy companies that are in Estonia," explained Grauberg.

The Estonian toy industry began more than a hundred years ago, when Oskar Luik opened a small toy workshop in Tartu in 1916.

In the following decades, toys were mostly made in small workshops and mainly from wood and paper. It was not until the 1960s, when plastic was introduced and large industrial enterprises established. The he best-known toy manufacturers at that time being Norma, Salvo, Polymere and the Tartu Plastic Products Testing Factory.

In the 1990s, when Estonia regained its independence, the newly-privatized industries were not able to make a successful enough transition to the Western market. Large-scale toy production ceased in Estonian and Estonian toy manufacturing became the domain of small companies once again.

The exhibition "Estonia Plays" is a satellite exhibition of the Tartu Toy Museum's annual exhibition "Europe Plays" and is part of the program for Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

08.11

Domestic tourism falls in Ida-Viru County as international visitors increase

08.11

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri passes away

08.11

New exhibition of Estonian toys opens at Tartu Toy Museum

08.11

Ukrainian border guards enhance skills at Estonian Academy of Security Sciences

08.11

Inflation also impacting Estonia's science labs

08.11

Estonia's Dolce Mia achieves glory at world cat championships in Norway

08.11

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

08.11

Estonia's tennis players of the year are Mark Lajal, Ingrid Neel

08.11

Konstantin Vassiljev retires from professional football

08.11

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

08.11

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.11

Tallink CEO: Estonia has become expensive for tourists

07.11

Offshore wind farms do not interfere with Estonia's radar operations

05.11

Rare mushroom may have been found in Estonia for first time

08.11

Kohtla-Järve to demolish 10 empty apartment buildings

08.11

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

08.11

Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies to test air defense missiles in Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo