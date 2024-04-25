Polish events at this year's Prima Vista Literary Festival

Tartu's international Prima Vista Literary Festival will have a series of Polish events including exhibitions, tours, and performances next month.

On May 7, a history and literature tour titled "In the footsteps of Poland through Tartu" starts at 1 p.m. at the cathedral ruins on Toomemägi. It traces Poland's connections with the city of Tartu and its inhabitants over several centuries.

The route leads from Toomemägi to the old town to the University Botanical Garden. The tour is led by Tartu City Library's Ülo Treikelder and Tartu City Museum's Ants Siim.

The tour marks the 440th anniversary of granting the Polish flag among privileges to Tartu by King Stefan Batory.

At 3 p.m. Polish Flag Day will be marked when the Polonaise will played and speeches will be delivered by the Deputy Mayor of Tartu Raimond Tamm and the Polish Embassy's Chargè d'affaires Anna Pelka.

At 3:40 p.m, flowers will be laid at the plaque commemorating the granting of the Polish flag to Tartu by King Batory in 1584.

The Estonian-language edition of "The Lost Soul" by Olga Tokarczuk and Joanna Concejo (translation by Anna-Magdalena Peterson) will be presented by the embassy and Estonian National Museum (ERM) on Town Hall Square.

During the festival, Concejo's work will also be on display at the University Library, the City Library and the Toy Museum. The artist will visit Tartu on May 16- 17.

At 5 p.m. Migro Street Theater from Poland will present the play "Echoes" in front of the fountain on the Town Hall Square. The show tells the story of Poland's eastern borderlands – war, migration, resettlement – which until recently seemed to be the past.

The theater presents a wordless spectacle built on gesture, dance and mime. The narrative is created by music - instrumental pieces and songs performed by actors. The director, author and musical set designer of "Echoes" is Monika Kozłowska, with choreography by Natalia Iwaniec.

Admission to the events is free.

The full schedule can be viewed here.

The festival takes place between May 6-12, and is supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute (IAM) and the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland.

--

