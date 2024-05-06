Prima Vista Literary Festival kicks off in Tartu

This Monday (May 6) sees the opening of the Prima Vista Literary Festival in Tartu. 2024's festival, which is based around the theme "Futures Better and Worse," features a series of events involving international authors and runs until May 12.

The opening ceremony for this year's Prima Vista Literary Festival takes place on Monday, May 6 at 4.15 p.m. in front of the University of Tartu Library. The festival will be accompanied by the opening of the Translation Agency and the Grand Futurological Congress, which is part of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture program.

From May 6-10, The Translation Agency, founded by the Institute of Meetings and Non-Meetings, will be open to the public both in front of and inside the University of Tartu Library. The Grand Futurological Congress, which takes place from Monday to Friday, features ten writers who, in one way or another, will all take a look at different possible futures.

The special program also involves the movie night series "Stalking Eastern Europe" at Tartu Elektriteater.

Among the International guests taking part in this year's Prima Vista are German writer Julia von Lucadou, Finnish author Emmi Itäranta, Ukrainian poet Halyna Kruk, Canadian-British activist and writer Cory Doctorow and Latvian literary group The Preiļi Conceptualists. Among the Estonian writers taking part are Tõnis Vilu, Aapo Ilves, Mirjam Parve, Kristina Viin, Maarja Kangro and more.

More information about the festival, including the program of events is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!