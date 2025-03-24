X!

UK musician PJ Harvey to present her poetry at Prima Vista festival

News
PJ Harvey.
PJ Harvey. Source: Steve Gullick
News

This May, the International Literary Festival Prima Vista is bringing English singer and writer PJ Harvey to Tartu for a poetry and discussion evening, where she will also read excerpts from her latest work, "Orlam."

"The broader public likely knows PJ Harvey primarily as a singer and songwriter," commented Jaak Tomberg, a member of the team of organizers behind Prima Vista. "However, she is also a highly distinctive poet, whose recent poem 'Orlam,' written in the Dorset dialect, is deeply attuned to place, and thus fits the theme of this year's Prima Vista perfectly — 'Book as a Place, Place as a Book.'"

"Orlam" showcases Harvey as a talented poet whose sense of form, lyrically sharp perspective and sensitive ear have produced a strange and moving poem. "Orlam" is not only a remarkable coming-of-age story, but also the first full-length book that has been written in the Dorset dialect in decades.

Dorset is an English dialect historically spoken in the southwestern corner of England. Harvey herself was born in the Dorset town of Bridport.

Singer, guitarist and pianist PJ Harvey has released ten studio albums, the most recent of which, 2023's "I Inside the Old Year Dying," also earned her a Grammy nomination. Harvey was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2013, and awarded an honorary doctorate by Goldsmiths, University of London in 2014.

She is the only artist to ever have won the Mercury Prize twice: in 2001 for the album "Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea" and again in 2011 for "Let England Shake." During her career, she has also earned eight Brit Awards nominations, eight Grammy nominations and two more Mercury Prize nominations.

Harvey has published two poetry collections, "The Hollow of the Hand" (2015) and "Orlam" (2023), the latter of which will be featured at this year's Prima Festival.

PJ Harvey will appear in the festival on May 9, where she will be joined in discussion by Estonian musician and composer Mari Kalkun, who herself writes and performs in the Võro language.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:00

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

17:27

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

17:18

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

16:59

UK musician PJ Harvey to present her poetry at Prima Vista festival

16:57

Gert Tiivas named new head of Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund

16:50

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

16:21

Overview: Who is infrastructure minister candidate Kuldar Leis?

15:55

Belarusian democratic forces open office in Tallinn

15:23

Peeter Kaldre: An armed population is the best defense of statehood

14:53

Healthcare sector employees, employers sign new collective agreement

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

22.03

Estonia wants to reach agreement with Russia on seized Narva River buoys

22.03

POLITICO: Kaja Kallas 'botched' military aid to Ukraine process

08:26

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

17:18

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

07:55

How will Estonia's new AI initiative change schools?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo