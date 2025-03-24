UK musician PJ Harvey to present her poetry at Prima Vista festival

This May, the International Literary Festival Prima Vista is bringing English singer and writer PJ Harvey to Tartu for a poetry and discussion evening, where she will also read excerpts from her latest work, "Orlam."

"The broader public likely knows PJ Harvey primarily as a singer and songwriter," commented Jaak Tomberg, a member of the team of organizers behind Prima Vista. "However, she is also a highly distinctive poet, whose recent poem 'Orlam,' written in the Dorset dialect, is deeply attuned to place, and thus fits the theme of this year's Prima Vista perfectly — 'Book as a Place, Place as a Book.'"

"Orlam" showcases Harvey as a talented poet whose sense of form, lyrically sharp perspective and sensitive ear have produced a strange and moving poem. "Orlam" is not only a remarkable coming-of-age story, but also the first full-length book that has been written in the Dorset dialect in decades.

Dorset is an English dialect historically spoken in the southwestern corner of England. Harvey herself was born in the Dorset town of Bridport.

Singer, guitarist and pianist PJ Harvey has released ten studio albums, the most recent of which, 2023's "I Inside the Old Year Dying," also earned her a Grammy nomination. Harvey was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2013, and awarded an honorary doctorate by Goldsmiths, University of London in 2014.

She is the only artist to ever have won the Mercury Prize twice: in 2001 for the album "Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea" and again in 2011 for "Let England Shake." During her career, she has also earned eight Brit Awards nominations, eight Grammy nominations and two more Mercury Prize nominations.

Harvey has published two poetry collections, "The Hollow of the Hand" (2015) and "Orlam" (2023), the latter of which will be featured at this year's Prima Festival.

PJ Harvey will appear in the festival on May 9, where she will be joined in discussion by Estonian musician and composer Mari Kalkun, who herself writes and performs in the Võro language.

