PJ Harvey poetry and discussion evening in Tartu no longer going ahead

PJ Harvey.
PJ Harvey. Source: Steve Gullick
The Prima Vista literary festival in Tartu has announced that the planned PJ Harvey poetry and conversation evening on May 9 has been cancelled for reasons beyond the festival organizers' control.

During the festival, PJ Harvey had been due to read excerpts from her latest book "Orlam" followed by a discussion with Estonian folk musica and songwriter Mari Kalkun.

Prima Vista announced that all those who bought tickets for the event will be automatically refunded.

The 2025 Prima Vista Festival takes place in Tartu from May 5 to May 10. The theme of this year's festival is "Book as a Place, Place as a Book."

More information about the festival is available here.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

