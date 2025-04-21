X!

Gallery: Jim Ashilevi presents debut poetry collection 'The Mouthless'

Debut of Jim Ashilevi's poetry collection
Last Thursday, Estonian writer Jim Ashilevi premiered his debut poetry collection, "The Mouthless," at the Read bookstore in Tallinn.

Jim Ashilevi, once known mainly as a playwright and prose writer, now offers a new poetry collection that serves as a powerful inner monologue — at times violent and malicious, yet also marked by disappointment.

"I don't know how to write light poetry," Ashilevi admitted. "Maybe I know how to be humorous, because often when things get too horrific and grotesque, a new type of comedy emerges from there; very serious things end up ridiculous in their seriousness. I can find some humor from there, and maybe some lightness through that, but it comes in a sort of inverted way. I don't know how to begin with writing a light poem with a simple rhyme that makes the reader smile."

During Thursday night's event, the author spoke onstage with fellow Estonian writer Eia Uus.

Language editing and proofreading for "The Mouthless" were done by Triin Ploom-Niitra, with layout and design by Johannes Naan and the cover illustration by Anton Vill.

