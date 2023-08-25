Reijo Roos publishes bilingual poetry collection in Estonian, Võro

Reijo Roos, a Finnish-Estonian poet, published a bilingual poetry collection in Estonian and Võro, a language spoken in southern Estonia. The Võros have declared their indigenous status as of April 2023 and are seeking official recognition of Võro as a mother tongue in official registers.

After the government launched the expansion of the Nursipalu Military Area in the spring of 2023, the Võros of southern Estonia voted to declare themselves an indigenous people.

"The world has changed so much that we must declare loudly that we are a nation, that we have a language, and that we want to be recognized as Võro people in the census. We don't want our language to be labeled as a dialect, but as a language," Võro-language writer, Kauksi Ülle, said.

The Estonian Language Board (Eesti keelenõukogu) recommends specifying Võro as a mother tongue in demographic records and using it as language of instruction in schools.

Reijo Roos' latest collection of poems covers everything from Russophobia to love, but his volatile, dual life in Estonia and Finland is the main focus. He said his poetry has become more narrative, personal and detailed this time.

Triinu Laane, an Estonian-Võro translator and writer, said that she was drawn to the task by the chance to peek into the poetry and thoughts of a much younger generation than herself.

Roos enlisted the help of design pair Mette Mari Kaljas and Nelli Viisimaa. Kaljas said the design of the publication is also experimental and boundary-pushing, much like Roos' poetry.

