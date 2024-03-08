X

Canadian writer Christiane Vadnais to spend two-month residency in Tartu

News
Christina Vadnais.
Christina Vadnais. Source: Stéphane Bourgeois
News

Canadian author Christiane Vadnais will spent April and May in Tartu as part of the UNESCO City of Literature residency program. Vadnais, whose debut novel "Faunes" has won several awards and was named among Radio Canada's books of the year in 2018, is from Quebec, which, like Tartu is also a UNESCO City of Literature.

Christiane Vadnais holds a Master's degree in Creative Writing from the University of Laval and, in addition to fiction writing, is also active in Quebec's literary life as a cultural organizer. Her work has been translated into six languages and has been recognized with various awards.

Since 2017, Vadnais has been mainly writing on eco-ecology, exploring possible futures in relation to environmental challenges and climate change. Her debut novel, "Faunes" ("Fauna"), published in 2018, is a collection of dream-like stories.

During her stay in Tartu, Vadnais plans to work on her second novel and will also appear at the 2024 Prima Vista literary festival.

The Tartu City of Literature: Residency Program for Writers and Translators was launched in 2017.

The residency lasts for two months, with two calls for applications announced each a year. Among those who have completed a residency in Tartu previously are Slovenian author Andrej Tomažin, Irish writer and cultural critic Darran Anderson and Hungarian writer Gabi Csutak.

The most recent call for applicants, which was launched in early February, attracted 30 applications from writers and translators across Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

The decision was taken by a four-member jury consisting of Berk Vaher (Estonian Writers' Union), Krista Ojasaar (Estonian Literary Museum), Janika Kronberg (Karl Ristikivi Society) and Marja Unt (Estonian Literary Society).

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

