Indrek Hargla: Crime fiction is not real literature in Estonia

News
Indrek Hargla.
Source: Georg Savisaar/ERR
News

Writer Indrek Hargla, author of the books on which the "Apothecary Melchior" movies are based, told ERR's cultural program "Kultuuristuudio" that crime and science fiction genres will not be considered real literature in Estonia for a long time to come.

Indrek Hargla, real name Indrek Sootak, is one of Estonia's most important science fiction and mystery writers. His "Apothecary Melchior" series has become a movie series, the first of which is the most successful film in Estonian cinema history. The story revolves around a pharmacist who must uncover the truth behind a terrible wave of murders in medieval Tallinn.

"I don't write psychological realism or any of that real or serious literature, I write crime, and I've tried a little science fiction," Hargla, who studied law and worked in the Estonian Foreign Ministry before becoming a professional writer, said.

His first stories were published in 1998, when he was 28 years old. "I always admired literature, so I slowly started writing stories and novels, and I began really enjoying it. Of course, I can't pick up my writings from the late 90s and early 2000s; they're terrible," he said about his early work.

Scene from "Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost." 2022. Source: Movie still

Genre is important, but not necessarily everything. "Maybe the essence of literature is an arc of sensibility, ideas, and technique. I've shifted my priorities so that technique is now most important to me, and I've only started to get comfortable with it in my writing in the last six or seven years," he said.

"Science fiction is best at asking the three most fundamental questions of humanity: Where do we come from, does God exist, and where do we go from here? Through science fiction you can get the most realistic answers," he said.

The "Melchior" series has not become a literary phenomenon in Estonia, Hargla said.

"It's still very much a 'whodunit' and, in Estonia, detective fiction is such an inferior genre that the mainstream media doesn't really want to bother with it. 'Melchior' didn't get any coverage or reviews in the Estonian mainstream media. It's the kind of indie fiction that is more for mystery fans," he said. "The books are even better known in Finland than in Estonia. The Finns have no problem recognizing crime fiction as literature."

Melchior's eighth book will be published next year, Hargla said. "Right now he's still young and tough. I think he definitely has 10 to 15 years left in him," he said of the protagonist.

Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter. Source: Robert Lang

Melchior is being translated into Arabic and Ukrainian, and the first book in the series has just been published in Greek. "'Apothecary Melchior and the Mystery of St. Olaf's Church' is probably the worst book in Estonian literature ever that has been translated into so many languages," Hargla said.

"Apothecary Melchior and the Mystery of St. Olaf's Church" has been adapted as the film "Apothecary Melchior," released in 2022.

"I have reread Lennart Meri's 'Silver White' several times because of its eloquent language. The Estonian language of the 70s and 80s is more literary than today's," he said about the writers who influence him.

"I'm not part of the bigger literary scene here; I'm more of an indie writer and I write exactly what I find intriguing, what I hope others will appreciate and what hasn't been done before," he said of his future plans. "But crime fiction, let alone science fiction, will probably not be considered real literature in Estonia in the near future. We have to accept this, there is no point in fighting it," he said.

Still from 'Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter'. Source: Cottbus Film Festival

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Kristina Kersa

Source: Interviewer Mart Juur

