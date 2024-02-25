Book exchange point opens in Tartu

A used book pick-up/drop-off point has been opened in Tartu, which enables members of the public to take books they no longer want and, if they so wish, pick up use books which others have left and are of interest.

The exchange point is aimed at extending the life cycle of books.

Located at Jalaka 60b in Tartu's Ropka Industrial Estate and close to a waste paper recycling point operated by the same company, the exchange is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The genesis of the Tartu project was the experience of Eva Pedjak, a member of the board at Cronimet Nordic and Eesti Vanapaber, which recycle metals and paper respectively.

Pedjak says she reads a lot and books play an important role in her life. However, while dealing with the recycling of various materials down the years, she noticed the number of good books which were going straight to recycling yet which were still readable.

Pedjak said: "The people of Tartu are highly responsible, and private individuals also bring a plenty of paper directly to our collection point."

"Sometimes it's a pity to see that we actually end up sending quite a lot of good books directly to be pulped. At this point we came up with the idea that maybe, before sending them off to that fate, a shelf could be set up where we can line up all the incoming books, and if no one has found use for them or picks them up, after a certain period of time, we can strip the covers off before sending the paper off for recycling," she went on.

Users can take a book or books that take their fancy and without having to trade them in with books of their own, if they don't have any to give away at that point.

The book exchange point has been operating for a short time thus far, but based on initial experiences, Tartu residents are interested, Pedjak added.

"There are books on the shelves, and there are also people who have come to inquire and have already taken some. I hope that this will be the sort of nice joint project where the people of Tartu and environs can give these books a new least of life," she went on.

Eesti Vanapaper recycled a reported 10,000 tons of waste paper in 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!