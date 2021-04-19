Watch: National Library and LVLup! go on virtual tour of retro gaming

Culture
Open gallery
30 photos
Culture

The National Library of Estonia (Rahvusraamatukogu) is organizing a virtual tour of LVLup! Video Game Museum's new exhibition "Do something useful instead!" at 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

"The tour takes the grown-ups back to their youth and introduces retro consoles and games to young people. Some of these consoles and games date back to 1970s," LVLup! writes on social media.

The virtual tour is the opening event of the new exhibition, taking a look at the heritage of gaming and video games in Estonia. LVLup! creators Camille Laurelli and Andrejs Rusinovskis will speak at the event, along with Sigrid Liira and Argo Kerb.

Plenty retro gaming consoles and other unique electronics from the 1970s to 2000s will be shown at the tour with curators Camille Laurelli and Andrejs Rusinovskis saying that the exhibition will pay special attention to the devices and games that changed Estonians' visions of games.

Gaming already existed in the Soviet Union, but it gathered steam in Estonia as a medium and culture phenomena in the second half of the 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s. That is also the reason why Estonia's history with video games is somewhat different to that of western countries, LVLup! writes.

According to the exhibition curators, video games were not seen as part of culture and art initially, but rather as entertainment for children. "Do something useful instead!" was said to multiple generations of gamers across the world. By now, the gaming industry has grown to something that is competitive with music and cinema and gaming is an integral part of modern culture, sports and even work, not to mention entertainment.

As the average age of gamers in Estonia is nearing 40 years old, the exhibition will also take adults back to their childhood and will introduce retro consoles from the 70s to the children of today.

"Mario Bros., Street Fighter II, Brick Game, Pac-Man, Road Race, Circus, Sonic the Hedgehog, Tale spin, Flipper or that handheld game console with a silver frame, featuring Indians – if these names ring a bell and bring back good memories, then we strongly recommend to take part in the tour and click 'going'," the museum stated.

The exhibition, situated on the fifth floor of the National Library of Estonia, will open for the public as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.

The virtual tour is available here or on the National Library's YouTube channel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

What can i do in Estonia?

LATEST NEWS

19:50

Cabinet to discuss fate of erstwhile Rocca al Mare president residence plan

19:09

NATO mine clear-up operation Open Spirit 2021 kicks off

18:29

NATO magazine: UK, Danish troops time in Estonia great learning curve

18:08

Organizations recommend raising age of consent to 16

17:52

e-Residency scheme sees state take record €17.5 million tax revenue in 2020

16:57

Health Board restarts alerting COVID-19 close contacts

16:34

Watch: National Library and LVLup! go on virtual tour of retro gaming

16:23

Henry Sildaru podiums in three events at Finnish championships

16:15

Coronavirus chief: Schoolchildren need not quarantine after foreign trip Updated

15:21

WTA rankings: Kontaveit and Kanepi both fall by one spot

14:53

East Tallinn Central Hospital calls over 60s for COVID-19 vaccine

14:42

Registered crime at record low in 2020

14:18

Health minister: I am optimistic we can ease some restrictions on April 26

13:51

Another Danske Bank chief fired over money laundering allegations

13:23

Gallery: High school students start taking Estonian state exam

13:11

Central bank: COVID-19 has shown importance of integration, cooperation

12:46

Tartu Ülikool/Kalev crowned women's basketball champion after 30 years

12:19

Creative subsidy can be applied for on relaxed terms from Monday

11:53

TALO calls for 15 percent culture sector wage bump

11:26

Samost ja Sildam: Authorities should admit mistakes over COVID-19 protests

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: