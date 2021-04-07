Virtual exhibition opened at Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center

"It is an exhibition that expands the world and the soul," said gallery curator Kristel Laur. "We experienced in fall that the exhibition touched the hearts of many visitors and brought together many genuine people and organizations worldwide. We are glad that all those interested are now able to visit the exhibition virtually."

The exhibition speaks of children that have fallen victim to humanitarian crises and their dreams. While Estonia, similar to other countries, has been hit by the coronavirus, it does not come close to a war. But the effects of a crisis can still be massive to lives and mental health.

"This exhibition experience gives the young people of Estonia an opportunity to share their crisis experiences and dreams, while also noticing, listening and understanding the stories of other children worldwide," Kristel Laur said.

"I believe we can have compassion for the fates of others, a desire to dream of a better future and the willingness to work for it. It gives hope that humanity can handle these obstacles," she said.

The virtual exhibition is available here. Learning materials have been created by global education experts to accompany discussions about the exhibition among children and youth. Learning materials are available on the Maailmakool.ee homepage for three different age groups:

--

