Virtual exhibition opened at Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Vincent Tremeau's "One Day I Will" virtual exhibition. Source: Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center
Culture

The Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center has made Vincent Tremeau's exhibition "One Day I Will" available virtually.

"It is an exhibition that expands the world and the soul," said gallery curator Kristel Laur. "We experienced in fall that the exhibition touched the hearts of many visitors and brought together many genuine people and organizations worldwide. We are glad that all those interested are now able to visit the exhibition virtually."

The exhibition speaks of children that have fallen victim to humanitarian crises and their dreams. While Estonia, similar to other countries, has been hit by the coronavirus, it does not come close to a war. But the effects of a crisis can still be massive to lives and mental health.

"This exhibition experience gives the young people of Estonia an opportunity to share their crisis experiences and dreams, while also noticing, listening and understanding the stories of other children worldwide," Kristel Laur said.

"I believe we can have compassion for the fates of others, a desire to dream of a better future and the willingness to work for it. It gives hope that humanity can handle these obstacles," she said.

The virtual exhibition is available here. Learning materials have been created by global education experts to accompany discussions about the exhibition among children and youth. Learning materials are available on the Maailmakool.ee homepage for three different age groups:

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

What can i do in Estonia?

LATEST NEWS

17:45

Estonia suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s Updated

17:04

Kiik: 1 million vaccine doses expected in coming months

16:35

New cycle path to connect Tallinn city center and Lasnamäe

15:55

Health Board: Coronavirus infection rate falls below 0.8

15:33

Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying out wage compensation

15:03

EKRE Chairman: Sending Tibar to US is in interest of money launderers

14:52

Wastewater study: Pandemic has not reduced drug use in Estonia

13:49

Kallas to introduce plan to mitigate effects of coronavirus

13:21

RIA yearbook: Cyber criminals took advantage of COVID-19 fears

12:53

Virtual exhibition opened at Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center

12:25

Isamaa Party wants to postpone board election

11:51

Baltika sells Monton trademarks

11:28

Gallery: Recently restored rare tractor started up in Jõgeva County

11:01

Eesti 200 board member: There is no political leader in current situation

10:50

Small number of people catch coronavirus after vaccination

10:46

Health Board: 984 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:21

Court dismisses doping suspicions against Estonian wrestler Heiki Nabi Updated

10:19

Tallinn mayor critical of focusing on narrow vaccination target group

09:52

Ratings: Reform continues steady hold over party support rankings

09:26

Indrek Tibar to become Estonia's judicial attache in USA

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: