Art exhibits make it to Google Arts & Culture platform

Screenshot of "Saint Mary" exhibition. Source: Eesti Kunstimuuseum
The exhibitions elected by the Art Museum of Estonia (Eesti Kunstimuuseum) can now be seen and experienced via Google's Arts and Culture web platform. The exhibition, dedicated to iconography of the Virgin Mary to be found inside Tallinn's Niguliste Church - actually a museum - and also modern museum Kumu's exhibition of Finnish and Estonian female artists' work, can initially be seen on the Google platform.

"Sharing the exhibitions and themes with an international audience through the platform is a significant milestone for the museum," the art museum collective noted in a press release.

The exhibition "Saint Mary. A woman, mother, queen" was dedicated to Mary's presenting her story and meaning through the rarest local artworks.

Estonians hadn't seen many of these works and objects, so it was also a great chance to see our art heritage's most important works, it is reported.

Google Arts and Culture exhibitions' curator Merike Kurisoo said that new and different exhibition experience is being offered through the tech platform. "Viewers can see the same works and stories, but there's an additional tour, short videos of the works and be introduced to the works through 'zoomable' photos," she said.

"It is a great chance to be apart of the greatest works of Estonian and also Latvian cultural heritage."

One of the exhibitions featured in the project is Kumu's "Creating Yourself. Emancipated Women in Estonian and Finnish art", which was shown from December 2019 to April 26, 2020.

To bring the experience back into people's homes, Kumu has included an overview of the permanent exhibition. "Identity Landscapes. Estonian Art from 1700-1945," which was opened on February 17.

Google Arts and Culture, which just turned 10, gathers collections of cultural institutions, all of which can be seen for free.

In the close future, the museums plan to continue the cooperation.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

