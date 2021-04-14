National Museum partly relocating to Tallinn with temporary exhibitions

ETV morning program "Terevisioon" talked to the director of the Estonian National Museum (ERM), Alar Karis who admitted that, even though the period of the virus has suspended a lot of ideas and has spirited away a large part of potential income and visitors, the museum is still looking into its future. ERM, situated in Tartu, is planning to move some of its stock to Tallinn, as temporary exhibitions, from early summer.

Karis has filled the position for a little over three years and admitted that the virus has suspended a lot of ideas, thoughts, which they would have like to implement or implement faster.

"However, even during the virus, we are still operating in the thought that this time will be over soon and then we can use all of it, the virtual exhibitions, robots." He added that the museum operates looking into the future.

Talking about the difficult times, Karis noted that while the property income was €2.5 million before the coronavirus, since then it has shrunk to €1 million.

"This means that we have lost 50 percent of the money and 50 percent of the visitors as well. The same or similar losses have been experienced in many other museums in Estonia."

Karis said that the museum is preparing for another exhibition, and this also means ERM moving to Tallinn with some exhibits.

"We have a location in the Rotermann quarter, and as of today we are signing the contract, although the exhibition is still in the works; we are hoping to open it on June 10."

While the museum's current Tartu location is relatively new, the organization is celebrating its 112th birthday this week, an occasion marked by ETV morning magazine show "Terevisioon" being broadcast from the Tartu site this week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!