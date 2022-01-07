Gallery: National library moves to temporary home

The National Library of Estonia (Rahvusraamatukogu) opened its temporary home, which is ten times smaller than the original building, on Thursday.

"We call our temporary home the small national library building, where we will stay for the next four years," director Janne Andresoo said in her speech, adding that it is the readers that make a library and not books and walls.

"We really need you. Your presence helps create a library space out of a simple room. We have the skills and knowledge. You hold the soul and the content. Come see, come read, stay with books," the national library director said.

The library move was symbolically finished by a delivery robot, which brought the final book - Piret Lotman's "National Library of Estonia 1918-2018" ("Eesti Rahvusraamatukogu ajalugu 1918-2018") - to the Narva maantee 11 building.

"That book tells the story of Estonia's cultural heritage custodian and it is important for the book to be kept in this building, as well," Andersoo said.

All habitual services and activities will be available in the new building in Tallinn city center. The LVLup! video game museum also moved to the new building. The "Small building" will be opened from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 12 noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed on Sunday.

The reconstruction works of the National Library building at Tõnismäe will start this year and are set to last in some form until 2025. €53 million has been allocated to the reconstruction of the National Library of Estonia in the government's state budget strategy and the renovated building in Tõnismäe is scheduled to open by 2025.

The national library's temporary home on Narva maantee 11. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

