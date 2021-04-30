National Library renovation to start in 2022

Renovation of the National Library in Tallinn will start in 2022 and the library will be closed for up to a year after €53 million was allocated to the project in the budget.

€53 million were allocated for the library's renovation in the budget. The building at Tõnismägi has depreciated and the electrics, water, heating and other technical systems mostly do not meet today's standards, both in terms of content and safety. The roof's load-bearing structures are also damaged and there is too much office space.

"State-owned real estate must be in order. It would have been impossible to postpone the overhaul of the National Library which has been approved in the budget strategy," said Minister of Culture Anneli Ott (Center).

The reconstruction design has now been completed and Riigi Kinnisvara AS will announce a reconstruction tender in June. After the procurement, the exact timeframe of the work will become clear.

Work is expected to start in 2022.

