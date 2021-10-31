National Library to close reading rooms for five years

The Estonian National Library closed its Tõnismäe reading rooms for renovation on October 30. The building's lobby will remain open until December. The library closed to the tune of a concert by Jarek Kasar, Jaan Pehk and Vaiko Eplik.

The national library will operate at Narva mnt 11 for the next five years and the move should be completed by early January, ERR news program "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Until then, books will be available at a miniature library in the Solaris shopping mall.

Only the most-read books can be borrowed that people can have delivered to special book lockers or using Omniva's parcel delivery service.

"The book lockers are free of charge. They are available at two locations. One in front of the national library that will remain in use until late November and another at the Viru Keskus bus terminal. People can ask for books to be delivered and return them free of charge. It is also possible to order books using the Omniva service, while a small service fee is charged in that case," said Signe Heiberg, PR expert for the Estonian National Library.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

