National Library to incorporate services for blind, depository holdings

The National Library of Estonia (RaRa), temporary housing.
The National Library of Estonia (RaRa), temporary housing. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The National Library of Estonia will provide depository library and blind library services beginning in 2023. The merging of the two institutions will not initially affect the National Library of Estonia's current services, but it is planned to make them more convenient and user-friendly in the future.

"All services provided by the depository library and the library for the blind will remain unchanged for the time being," Kristel Veimann, head of services at the National Library of Estonia, said, adding that the libraries will continue to operate from their current location at Suur Sõjamäe 44b.

The tasks of the Estonian Depository Library and the Estonian Library for the Blind were transferred to the National Library of Estonia by the Act Amending the National Library of Estonia Act and the Copyright Act of 6 July 2022.

The National Library's new responsibilities include establishing and making accessible a national repository of foreign-language publications with low demand, as well as accepting and facilitating publication exchanges. In addition to providing access to literature for individuals with special needs, the national library must compile, preserve and make available printed materials on the activities, rehabilitation and education of people with visual impairments.

The future activities of the National Library of Estonia in the development of the current services of both libraries will be guided by the law, which mandates the enhancement of physical and digital accessibility and availability of books and resources.

The depository library will cease to exist as a separate public institution, and its deposit and exchange collection will eventually be transferred to the proposed historical repository. The services of the library for the blind will be provided in the renovated premises of the National Library at Tõnismäe.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

