National Library launches competition for post of director

National Library renovations.
National Library renovations. Source: Sirkel&Mall, VLS Interior Architecture
Due to the expiration of the director general's term in September, the National Library's board has launched a competition to find a new director.

According to the announcement of the competition organized by Fontes, the greatest challenge for the new leader over the next few years will be to move the organization to its renovated headquarters and to create a space and services open to the entire community, as well as a coherent educational and cultural environment.

Master's degree and senior management experience are required. Applications must be submitted no later than July 3rd.

Since 2008, Janne Andresoo has held the position of director general of the National Library.

The National Library employs 204 people, and the new building, which will be completed in 2026, will have 55,000 square meters of floor space.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

