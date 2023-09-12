Gallery: Estonian National Library original 1980s construction
Monday marked the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Estonian National Library (Rahvusraamatukogu) in central Tallinn, though no major events could take place on-site, as the building, on Tõnismägi, is currently under renovation.
Designed by Raine Karp (exterior) and Sulev Vahtra (interior), Work on the iconic late Soviet-era building started in 1985, and was not completed until 1993, by which time Estonia had been an independent country for a couple of years.
The gallery above shows work-in-progress, in photos taken in 1987.
As reported by ERR News the National library closed for renovations in late 2021 and is due to reopen in 2026.
