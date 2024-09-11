National Library director: Cost of not making financial decisions very high

A major revamp of the Estonian National Library in Tallinn's Tõnismäe neighborhood has been ongoing since 2021, and in order for it to be completed on time, the library needs another €23.3 million in funding from the state. According to National Library director Martin Öövel, the cost of not making financial decisions is very high.

In an appearance on ETV morning show "Terevisioon" on Monday, Öövel said that the National Library building has by now achieved fairly good structural condition.

"The agreed-upon schedule – both the builder and the project manager [state real estate manager] Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) have confirmed that construction will be handed over to us by next July," he said.

However, the library doesn't have enough money to complete construction and furnish the building. "Work toward this is ongoing," he noted. "I believe that the government parties are also striving to reach a solution."

According to the director, another €1.2 million is needed to complete construction work. "This is the first and biggest hurdle," he admitted.

The library will also need €21.1 million to furnish the building.

"This will be divided between two parties," he explained. "Before, the National Library building was only the National Library, but under the new concept, partners play a key role as well, in particular the National Archives, which will start operating in the building."

According to Öövel, not making financial decisions is very costly.

"The moment the builder hands the property over to the National Library, all administrative and utility costs together with all related expenses will start coming out of the National Library's budget," he explained. "This is an additional cost of €82,000 a year. Add to that the cost of temporary spaces, which are also more expensive than operating in the renovated National Library building, and it totals €234,000 a year."

The library director noted that they have run the numbers on how much it would cost to operate at Tõnismäe if they were able to move in there.

"If we also take into account that the National Library could start organizing activities to generate their own revenue again, the difference would be €180,000 a year," he said.

Should the Estonian National Library be allocated the requested amount from next year's state budget in order to complete the revamp, the library building is slated to reopen to the public on January 1, 2027.

