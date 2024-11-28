Tallinn Central Library unveils new bookmobile and branding

On Thursday, Tallinn Central Library, now rebranded as Tallinna Raamatukogud (Tallinn Libraries), officially retired its beloved bookmobile "Katariina Jee," after nearly 17 years of service. The library also introduced its modern successor, which bears the same name, and will continue providing mobile library services to the city's residents.

The outgoing "Katariina Jee" has earned its well-deserved retirement after 17 years of service. Over its lifetime, it covered 142,000 kilometers, served 200,000 readers, and lent 300,000 books. Now, the baton has been passed to a more modern replacement.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja emphasized the long-anticipated arrival of the new bookmobile. "We could always use more libraries. The popularity of our libraries across the city demonstrates their importance to Tallinn residents. However, some neighborhoods still lack easy access to a local library, and that's where the bookmobile comes in," said Oja.

"The new bookmobile is modern, better in every way, and reflects the meticulous work of our library team. What's more, designing and building the new bookmobile inspired us to map out the next major steps for Tallinn libraries. A notable change is the vehicle's new visual identity, which is part of our broader rebranding effort and will gradually roll out across the library network."

Library Director Kaie Holm explained the decision to keep the bookmobile's name. "We held a public contest in the spring to find a name for the new bookmobile. However, the results were surprising: many people felt that 'Katariina Jee' had become so beloved and familiar that they didn't want a new name. So, we decided to keep it," Holm said.

"What hasn't changed is the bookmobile's purpose – offering a wide selection of books, educational programs for schools and kindergartens, and exciting activities at outdoor events. However, its design, spatial layout, and technological capabilities have been significantly upgraded," she added.

Tallinn Central Library's newly-branded bookmobile. Source: Ellen Rudi / Tallinn Strategic Management Office

The new bookmobile incorporates environmentally conscious solutions such as renewable diesel and solar panels. It can hold over 3,000 books, and a sliding extension in the middle provides additional space, making it more accommodating for kindergarten groups or classes. A self-service station, familiar from stationary libraries, allows visitors to return or borrow books quickly without waiting in line.

The bookmobile was designed with accessibility in mind. It features a single-level floor and a lift at the entrance, ensuring easy access for strollers and wheelchairs. LED lights along the sides improve visibility during dark hours.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the new "Katariina Jee" also sports a refreshed look in line with the library's updated branding. The design incorporates colorful, interwoven "threads of thought" and whimsical illustrations of people enjoying books.

The bookmobile is considered to be a cornerstone of the library's new visual identity, designed to make Tallinna Raamatukogud (Tallinn Libraries) easily recognizable and reinforce its role as a citywide network of libraries. "We are always close to home, school, or work. The bookmobile is a practical and symbolic representation of that accessibility," Holm said.

---

