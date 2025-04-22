Joint database system worrying Estonia's scientific libraries

The National Library of Estonia and the Ministry of Culture are developing a new joint library system, intended to consolidate all existing databases into a single platform and improve service quality. Research libraries remain skeptical.

There are currently three library systems in use in Estonia. The new unified national library system, known as ÜÜRS, is intended as a comprehensive solution that will merge the existing systems and allow readers to access a single e-catalog. Up to now, the National Library of Estonia has been part of the ELNET consortium together with university research libraries — a system most readers likely recognize by its e-catalog, ester.ee. The Ministry of Culture hopes that research libraries will also join the new ÜÜRS.

"At the moment, the National Library is also part of the ELNET consortium, through which the research library system is managed, and all members pay a membership fee. If the National Library withdraws from that, it will affect the collaboration among research libraries, the system's capabilities and its future prospects," said Ülle Talihärm, the ministry's library adviser.

Andres Kollist, director of Tallinn University Academic Library and chair of the Research Libraries Council, noted that the ÜÜRS is currently being developed primarily from the perspective of public libraries and may not be suitable for research libraries.

"The specific needs of research libraries have been left out; they haven't been considered. The vision seems to be that this one big information system will meet everyone's needs, from a small village library to a large university. All of those are important, but they are very different things and cannot be developed in the same way. That's the position of the universities."

Kollist gave an example of what sets research libraries apart: "We have one of the most advanced digitization centers in the country. Integrating its operations with an information system is a very specific task. Creating a digital workspace for a student is something entirely different from the work done in public libraries. There's also text and data processing to consider."

Jaanika Anderson, director of the University of Tartu Library, also expressed some concern. "We see a potential risk in how scientific information is acquired and shared. That's a very specific function of an academic institution, and it's something we do every day. The National Library, however, has not been involved in that kind of work before," she said.

Research libraries acknowledge that it would not be reasonable for the state to maintain and develop multiple systems. As a solution, Kollist suggested establishing a joint institution where decisions would be made in a way that satisfies both universities and public libraries. "That would essentially mean ensuring specific services and access options for top researchers and students on one hand and for public library users on the other."

Ülle Talihärm from the Ministry of Culture called on research libraries to take a more active role in working groups, noting that there is still time to influence the outcome.

"The procurement document for the library system is still being drafted and will outline the functional and non-functional requirements for the system. Everyone should take part in the informational events and working groups," Talihärm recommended.

She added that as part of the establishment of the new data system, there are also plans to expand the board of the National Library, so that the interests of all stakeholders are better represented in its governance — including both public libraries under local governments and research libraries.

The procurement for the library system is expected to take place at the end of this year or early next year. Data migration to the new system will take place over the course of the following year and ÜÜRS is expected to go live in 2027.

