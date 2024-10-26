Haapsalu youngsters try out life as a librarian during 'Library Days'

Estonia's "Library Days" ("Raamatukogupäevad"), which this year run until Wednesday, October 30, include a host of library-based and literary events across Estonia. On Friday, at the Haapsalu Children's, school pupils were given a great opportunity to try out working as a librarian.

At Haapsalu Children's Library, some youngsters got a taste of what it's like to work as a librarian in half-hour shifts.

Krista Kumberg, a bibliographer at the children's library, explained that the children usually just associate the job with "beeping," or scanning the barcodes on the books. However, as they soon found out, there is so much more to the art of being a librarian.

"You have to find books on the shelves and you have to put them back. You also have to take the journals into account and put the books on display on the counter. In short, there are quite a lot of these types of activities that go on in the library," said Kumberg.

Teele, the first young guest librarian of the day, has also participated in the event in previous years. The most interesting part, she says, is interacting with people. "And the fact that my science teacher came along," she added.

Rasmus and Kaisa were working on the second shift.

"It can feel hard at times, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the world," said Rasmus. For Kaisa, the most interesting thing was lending books to different people.

This is the 35th edition of Estonia's annual Library Days, with events being held across the country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!