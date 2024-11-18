Jaanus Karilaid steps down as Haapsalu council leader after 15 Years in post

Isamaa MP Jaanus Karilaid has announced he is stepping down as council leader in the western Estonian town of Haapsalu.

Karilaid, 47, had held the position since 2009.

Not only will he no longer be council chair, but he will not sit on the legislature in the town of a little under 10,000 people going forward.

Karilaid cited a need for new energy and a break from the long-standing leadership routines of the city's administration.

"So as to allow new energy to come and to free the leadership of the city of Haapsalu from myself and the current mayor's leadership routine, which has lasted for about 15 years now, I am stepping down as chairman of the Haapsalu city council," Karilaid announced Monday.

"I will dedicate myself to work in the Riigikogu and leading Isamaa's Lääne County region, [and] to pressure the central government to change its policies to provide a better standard of living for the people. The issues I pointed out cannot be solved in 'fortes' or 'allegros,' but rather in a better division of labor," Karilaid went on.

Karilaid proposed Malle Õiglas, a school principal with 30 years of experience and a long-time Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer, as his successor.

In the meantime, Reelika Ender, a youth worker, will replace Karilaid as council deputy.

Karilaid, who was one of several major former Center Party members who quit to join Isamaa and other parties early on this year, had told regional daily Lääne Elu that: "Haapsalu needs positive change and [current Haapsalu mayor] Urmas Sukles must be overcome."

Riigikogu MPs are entitled to hold local council seats also – and around half of them do – though not local government positions. MEPs may not sit on local councils.

The local elections take place less than a year from now, in October 2025.

--

