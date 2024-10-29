Suure-Lähtru baby killing case reaches court

On Tuesday, the trial began at the Haapsalu courthouse of the Pärnu County Court for a 31-year-old woman accused by the prosecution of killing her newborn child and desecrating the body. The case involves the discovery of the infant's remains on February 5 in the village of Suure-Lähtru.

According to the Western District Prosecutor's Office, evidence gathered during the criminal investigation suggests that 31-year-old Kairi Kuusemaa was aware of her pregnancy and independently gave birth to a live, full-term baby boy.

The prosecution alleges that, after the birth, Kuusemaa caused the newborn's death by tearing the umbilical cord from the placenta and restricting the baby's access to air. Additionally, according to the charges, she inflicted superficial injuries on the infant's head, body, legs and arms.

Kuusemaa also faces charges of desecration, as the prosecution claims she failed to bury the newborn's body in accordance with accepted customs. Instead, she allegedly left the unclothed body in a field, where a dog from a household in the same village discovered it on the morning of February 5.

Evidence collected during the preliminary investigation indicates that Kuusemaa did not inform anyone about the baby's death.

The preliminary investigation was conducted by the Western Prefecture.

On February 5, in Suure-Lähtru, a family's dog brought the deceased newborn's body to their farmhouse yard. Police then initiated a large-scale search to locate the infant's mother. After identifying her, authorities discovered she had traveled to Morocco, where she was subsequently arrested by Moroccan police in early March.

In July, she was extradited to Estonia, where she has remained in custody since.

--

