Prosecution after four-year prison sentence for woman accused of killing her baby

Kairi Kuusemaa in court.
Kairi Kuusemaa in court. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
Senior Prosecutor Eliisa Sommer from the Western District Prosecutor's Office demanded a four-year prison sentence on Tuesday for Kairi Kuusemaa, who is accused of killing her newborn child and desecrating the body.

At a session held at the Haapsalu courthouse of the Pärnu County Court, Prosecutor Eliisa Sommer requested a prison sentence of three years and nine months for the killing of the newborn child and an additional six months for desecrating the body, Postimees reported.

As a cumulative punishment, Sommer is seeking a four-year prison sentence for Kairi Kuusemaa without the possibility of a suspended sentence.

During today's court session, the accused, Kairi Kuusemaa, declined to provide testimony, stating that she had a compelling reason and was not mentally capable of doing so.

"The psychological trauma that has been inflicted on me by now," Kuusemaa said.

The prosecution accuses Kuusemaa of killing her child and desecrating the body in a criminal case involving the discovery of a newborn's corpse on February 5 last year in the village of Suure-Lähtru.

According to the Western District Prosecutor's Office, evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that Kuusemaa was aware of her pregnancy and gave birth independently to a healthy, full-term baby boy.

The indictment alleges that after giving birth, Kuusemaa caused the newborn's death by tearing the umbilical cord from the placenta and restricting the child's air supply. Additionally, the prosecution claims that she inflicted superficial injuries on the baby's head, body, legs and arms.

Kuusemaa is also charged with desecrating the corpse, as the indictment states that she did not bury the newborn according to customary funeral practices. Instead, she left the naked body in a field, where it was discovered on the morning of February 5 by a dog from a nearby household in the same village.

Evidence gathered during the pre-trial investigation indicates that the woman did not inform anyone about the child's death.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

