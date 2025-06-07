Defense lawyer takes Suure-Lähtru newborn death case to Supreme Court

The defense attorney of Kairi Kuusemaa, who was convicted by a circuit court of killing her newborn child, has appealed the case to the Supreme Court of Estonia, regional paper Lääne Elu reported Saturday.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Arno Põdra, the defense is seeking either Kuusemaa's acquittal in the killing of her child, a lighter sentence, or for the case to be sent back to a lower court for retrial, Lääne Elu wrote (link in Estonian).

On May 5, Tallinn Circuit Court affirmed the Pärnu District Court's guilty ruling in Kuusemaa's killing of her newborn child, whose body was found in the Lääne County village of Suure-Lähtru on February 5 of last year.

However, the second-tier court overturned the lower court's conviction on the charge of desecration of a corpse.

This February, Pärnu District Court had found Kuusemaa guilty of killing her newborn child and sentenced her to three years and nine months in prison. Her sentence was backdated to March 9 of last year, giving Kuusemaa credit for time served since her detention.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!