X!

Defense lawyer takes Suure-Lähtru newborn death case to Supreme Court

News
Kairi Kuusemaa in court.
Kairi Kuusemaa in court. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

The defense attorney of Kairi Kuusemaa, who was convicted by a circuit court of killing her newborn child, has appealed the case to the Supreme Court of Estonia, regional paper Lääne Elu reported Saturday.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Arno Põdra, the defense is seeking either Kuusemaa's acquittal in the killing of her child, a lighter sentence, or for the case to be sent back to a lower court for retrial, Lääne Elu wrote (link in Estonian).

On May 5, Tallinn Circuit Court affirmed the Pärnu District Court's guilty ruling in Kuusemaa's killing of her newborn child, whose body was found in the Lääne County village of Suure-Lähtru on February 5 of last year.

However, the second-tier court overturned the lower court's conviction on the charge of desecration of a corpse.

This February, Pärnu District Court had found Kuusemaa guilty of killing her newborn child and sentenced her to three years and nine months in prison. Her sentence was backdated to March 9 of last year, giving Kuusemaa credit for time served since her detention.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:23

Estonian parties focusing more on Ida-Viru County in local elections

13:19

Eesti 200 unveils 'Next Generation' slogan for fall local elections

12:24

Defense lawyer takes Suure-Lähtru newborn death case to Supreme Court

11:21

Social Democrats: Kindergarten should be free all over Estonia

10:23

Next-generation CV90 combat vehicles could reach Estonia by 2029

07:44

Watch again: Virtual forum seeks to unite Estonia's global diaspora through culture Updated

06.06

Estonia's Internal Security Service sees extremism risk behind prison rental scheme Updated

06.06

Nordic and Baltics back Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

06.06

Vehicles face sidewalk parking ban from July 1

06.06

Well-preserved Saaremaa shipwreck could be 19th century British vessel

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.06

Damaged Tu-95 aircraft were used by Russia to bomb Ukraine, says EDF colonel

06.06

Estonia plans to start taxing paid streaming platforms following EU directive

05.06

Majority of schools in Estonia employ insufficiently qualified teachers

06.06

Estonia's Internal Security Service sees extremism risk behind prison rental scheme Updated

06.06

Vehicles face sidewalk parking ban from July 1

05.06

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

06.06

Vietnam's prime minister makes 'historic' first visit to Estonia

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo