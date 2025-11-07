Court orders early release of woman convicted of killing her baby

Harju District Court has granted early release on probation to Kairi Kuusemaa, convicted of killing her newborn, with six months of electronic monitoring.

Under the ruling, Kuusemaa will remain on probation through December 9, 2027. For the first two years, she must follow supervision requirements, including living at a court-approved address, reporting regularly to a probation officer and seeking prior permission before leaving Estonia or changing her residence, work or study.

She must also start working or register with the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund within two weeks of her release, take part in a social program assigned by her probation officer and wear an electronic monitoring device for six months.

The prison supported Kuusemaa's conditional release, noting she worked while incarcerated and faced no disciplinary punishments. Prosecutors opposed the move, saying they did not agree with the prison's recommendation.

According to Supreme Court precedent, early release is granted primarily when there is reason to believe a person will obey the law after release. Kuusemaa has no prior convictions and is serving prison time for the first time for killing her newborn baby.

The court said they believe Kuusemaa now understands that her crime had serious consequences that will severely impact her everyday life and welfare and has drawn the necessary lessons from it. The court concluded she should be given a chance to show she can live lawfully.

Kuusemaa will have a stable home and job awaiting her at a family business where she has worked before.

The ruling can be appealed with Harju District Court within 15 days.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has yet to decide whether it will appeal the decision or not. "The decision only just came through," said Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Allan Rajavee. "We're considering it and reviewing the court's reasoning."

