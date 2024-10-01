September weather in Estonia set several temperature records

The average air temperature in Estonia in September was a record-high 15.8 degrees Celsius (C), falling 0.2 degrees short of the record broken just last year. Several other daily temperature records were set last month as well.

Last month, the average daily air temperature rose above 20 C at at least some of the country's monitoring stations on nine days, including even mid-month. The last time such high average air temperatures were recorded in Estonia in September was in 2019 – but also in 2018 and, even earlier, in 2002, and each time on two days, the Estonian Weather Service wrote in a recent blog post.

Over the course of the month, daily temperature records were broken on 15 different days. The highest air temperature recorded last month was in Haapsalu, where it reached 29.8 C on September 4; six monitoring stations set new September records that day as well.

Also unusual, according to the Weather Service, was the fact that temperatures in Estonia have never reached 27 C, the benchmark for a heatwave, so late in the year before – on September 17, or nearly a week later than the previous record September 11, set in 1955.

The coldest day recorded in the country last month was September 30, where the minimum air temperature in Kuusiku reached 1.6 degrees below zero, and many areas saw frost overnight.

September this year saw two periods of heavier rainfall: on September 11-14 and 25-29. Northeastern Estonia had the driest month, where Narva and Jõhvi both saw only one third of their long-term average rainfall. The wettest places, meanwhile, were Tallinn (180 percent of its average), Lääne-Nigula (174 percent) and Türi (149 percent). Average rainfall across the country totaled 57 millimeters (mm), which is close to the long-term average.

All weather monitoring stations across Estonia registered sunshine on 25 days last month. On the remaining five days, sunshine was recorded in at least some parts of the country. The sunniest spot in Estonia this September was Võru, which saw 254 hours of sunshine – some 1.7 times more than average.

