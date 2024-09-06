Unusually warm and sunny September weather continues into the weekend

The record-breaking September weather continues in Estonia as we head into the weekend.

A high-pressure area centered over Russia has shaped this region of Europe's hot and sunny weather, where temperatures have risen to highs of around 30 degrees Celsius, including in Estonia.

Western Europe on the other hand is experiencing much cooler and rainier conditions.

The blocking high means that Estonia will experience similar, late-late summer conditions through to Tuesday next week at the earliest.

The upcoming nights will be clear, though fog may form in some areas, and breezes of 1-7 meters per second will come mostly from the east.

Since there will be little to no cloud cover, there will be a noticeable difference between night and day in terms of temperatures. Average nighttime temperatures will range from 7 to 13 degrees, reaching up to 18 degrees in coastal areas.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Friday, September 6, 2024. Source: ERR

Friday morning has dawned completely clear and sunny, with temperatures up to 15 degrees over Saaremaa, and no lower than 10 degrees.

Daytime weather map, Friday, September 6, 2024. Source: ERR

The day remains clear and calm so the mercury will start to creep up, to as high as 25 degrees on the north coast and on Hiiumaa, and no lower than 23 degrees in the southeast, slightly cooler on Saaremaa.

Four-day weather outlook, Saturday, September 7 to Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Source: ERR

The weekend remains the same though average temperatures will drop very slightly on Sunday, to 23 degrees.

The new week is also expected to start off dry, with the only change being the arrival of stronger breezes.

The air mass over Estonia will remain moderately warm, with longer nights allowing temperatures to drop below 10 degrees, but daytime highs will still feel like summer, as we head towards mid-September.

Various towns across Estonia have reported record daily temperatures, and readings have almost reached the all-time September high of 30.3 degrees Celsius, recorded in Tartu County in 1992.

