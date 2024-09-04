Persisting heat in Estonia could set new temperature records this week

On top of merely warm and dry weather, meteorologists suggest Estonia could see new daily record high temperatures for September this week, writes Maaleht.

A high-pressure system over Russia is strengthening and expanding toward the Baltic Sea region, promising dry weather set to last through the end of the week, Maaleht's online news portal reported Wednesday (link in Estonian).

Wednesday has seen very summery weather, with clear or mostly clear skies and daytime highs, while a few degrees cooler along the coast, reaching up to around 28 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday night, overnight lows will be in the 13-19C range, with light winds out of the east.

Thursday will see a continuation of much the same weather, with clear skies across most of the country, winds picking up to moderate and daytime highs ranging from 23-28C, and 20C on the coast.

Currently, no weather warnings have been issued in Estonia for Wednesday or Thursday.

