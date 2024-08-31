Weather turns rainy and with thunder in Estonia Saturday

Rainy conditions in central Tallinn.
Rainy conditions in central Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A low pressure area in the process of moving across Estonia has brought the hot and summery conditions to an end on the last day of August, and replaced them with heavy rain and thunder in places.

However, this too shall pass, in the coming days according to current forecasts, and the showers will gradually become more sporadic as the weekend morphs into the new week, culminating in some warm and sunny weather midweek.

Friday night brought heavy rain and thunder in the west and north, and falling temperatures after a particularly hot evening.

Morning weather map in Estonia for Saturday, August 31, 2024. Source: ERR

Saturday morning has brought heavy rain in the Tallinn area and in western Estonia, though clear skies in the east. Westerlies in gusts up to 13 meters per second in coastal areas and the rain itself will make the ambient temperatures of 15-16 degrees feel even cooler, though in the south and east it is warmer (18-20 degrees).

Daytime weather conditions, Saturday, August 31, 2024. Source: ERR

As the day wears on, the belt of rain, often heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, will move gradually eastward to the shores of Peipsi järv, while after lunch, the showers will be more sporadic in the west.

The westerlies remain, and ambient temperatures will be between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius, again dropping a few degrees under rainfall. In eastern Estonia, however, temperatures may rise to as high as 25 degrees Celsius ahead of the rain reaching this part of the country.

Evening weather map in Estonia for Saturday, August 31, 2024. Source: ERR

The evening brings a higher chance of showers in western and northwestern Estonia, as well as in the easternmost parts of the country. In between these zones and in the south, it will clear, however, particularly around Pärnu.

The fairly strong westerlies will remain, with gusts reaching 12 to 14 meters per second. Evening temperatures are to range from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius, making for a much less muggy evening than seen Friday.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 4. Source: ERR

Saturday night will not be warm – temperatures will average 10 degrees.

Sunday will bring further showers, particularly the west and northwest, and average ambient temperatures will near 20 degrees Celsius.

The new week will start with showers, but will clear up from Tuesday.

As has been seen a lot recently, while evening temperature average values will fluctuate, from 9 degrees Sunday night to 13 degrees overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, the mean temperatures during the day will gradually rise, from 19 degrees on Sunday, to 26 degrees on Wednesday, meaning even in early September, summer is not quite done for.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Taimi Paljak.

