Record September 4 temperature recorded in Haapsalu Wednesday

Wednesday saw record high temperatures for September 4, just shy of 30 degrees Celsius in Haapsalu, the Environment Agency (keskkonnaagentuur) reported.

The Environment Agency said: "We have never experienced such a warm September 4 in our recorded history."

"The all-time temperature record high for the whole of September is 30.3 degrees, recorded in the Ülenurme area of Tartu County on September 1, 1992," the agency added.

Daily records were broken in several places across the country, but the west coast town of Haapsalu registered the highest value, as noted 29.8 degrees, recorded between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!